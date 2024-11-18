Australians are increasingly FED UP over record immigration levels

Immigration and housing affordability have become the central issues in the upcoming federal election, but is the government even listening?

  |   November 18, 2024   |   News

Amid rising concerns over housing affordability and the economy, a growing number of Australians are questioning the country’s immigration levels, with nearly half of the population believing that too many migrants are entering the country.

According to a new survey by the Scanlon Foundation, 49 per cent of Australians now feel that immigration is too high, a significant increase from 33 per cent last year. This shift in public opinion comes as housing and economic challenges dominate national discourse.

More Australians are feeling the pinch of rising living costs, with 63 per cent citing the economy and housing affordability as the nation’s biggest issues.

The report highlights a deepening divide between economic hardship and support for multiculturalism. While Australians’ financial struggles have increased, attitudes toward migrants, particularly those from Muslim backgrounds, have become more negative. The report found that 34 per cent of Australians now have a negative view of Muslims, an increase from 27 per cent last year.

Dr James O’Donnell, lead author of the study, explained that people who are financially struggling are more likely to express discontent with immigration.

“When people are under financial stress, they’re less likely to feel a sense of belonging or trust in others, and they become more resistant to diversity and immigration, O'Donnell said. This growing scepticism about immigration is tied to the impact that high levels of migration have on jobs and housing prices, with many Australians blaming migrants for exacerbating these issues.

As the election draws closer, immigration is set to be a pivotal issue as Australians consider the future of their country’s social and economic stability.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-18 21:10:47 -0500
    Australia needs its own version of Donald Trump or Pierre Poilievre. Lunatics want to erase the most advanced society and replace it with socialist crapola.