Australians are increasingly FED UP over record immigration levels

Amid rising concerns over housing affordability and the economy, a growing number of Australians are questioning the country’s immigration levels, with nearly half of the population believing that too many migrants are entering the country.

According to a new survey by the Scanlon Foundation, 49 per cent of Australians now feel that immigration is too high, a significant increase from 33 per cent last year. This shift in public opinion comes as housing and economic challenges dominate national discourse.

Anyone hoping for Peter Dutton to make meaningful changes to Australia’s insane immigration program and ease the housing crisis has just been betrayed.



After backflipping on a plan to cap international student numbers, the Liberals still support a big migration plan.



While… — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) November 18, 2024

More Australians are feeling the pinch of rising living costs, with 63 per cent citing the economy and housing affordability as the nation’s biggest issues.

The report highlights a deepening divide between economic hardship and support for multiculturalism. While Australians’ financial struggles have increased, attitudes toward migrants, particularly those from Muslim backgrounds, have become more negative. The report found that 34 per cent of Australians now have a negative view of Muslims, an increase from 27 per cent last year.

Dr James O’Donnell, lead author of the study, explained that people who are financially struggling are more likely to express discontent with immigration.

The reason Australia doesn't have an illegal immigration problem is because we legalised most of it.



For as little as $11,000, almost anybody can work here thanks to dodgy VET colleges.



It's oligarchic. And it's why we have 963,200 international student enrolments. pic.twitter.com/NwdDFdwiPm — Migration Watch Australia (@migrationwaus) November 11, 2024

“When people are under financial stress, they’re less likely to feel a sense of belonging or trust in others, and they become more resistant to diversity and immigration,” O'Donnell said. This growing scepticism about immigration is tied to the impact that high levels of migration have on jobs and housing prices, with many Australians blaming migrants for exacerbating these issues.

Australia is polluted with so many non-Australian grubs and it’s only getting worse.

MASS DEPORT AND STOP IMMIGRATION! pic.twitter.com/zWXJrkDoc6 — Anthony Scalise (@esilacSynohtnA) November 16, 2024

As the election draws closer, immigration is set to be a pivotal issue as Australians consider the future of their country’s social and economic stability.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



