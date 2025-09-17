Avi and Rukshan LIVE from Jerusalem before heading into Gaza
We explore Jerusalem’s streets and culture before embarking on our reporting from Gaza.
I’ve brought independent Australian journalist Rukshan Fernando with me on his first-ever trip to Israel. Before we head to Gaza, we hit the streets of Jerusalem to take in the markets, meet locals and show Rukshan (and our viewers) what life here is really like. From ancient alleys to bustling squares, this city tells a story you can’t capture from afar. Our next stop is the frontline, follow our full mission and exclusive reports at IsraelUncut.com
This is not a packaged press tour. It’s real people, real places, and real stories: Brought to you without censorship. If you’ve ever wondered what Israel is actually like right now, this is your chance to see it with your own eyes.
Unlike the mainstream media, Rebel News doesn't draw on taxpayer funding or globalist investment firms — We rely on crowdfunding from real viewers like you to make this work possible.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/