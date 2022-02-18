WATCH: Avi Yemini THREATENED for his latest report

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

When you walk in my shoes, threats and intimidation are unfortunately a regular part of the job.

Most of the people I meet are great, there's even some people who may not be exactly fans, but they usually show at least some manners in public.

But not this guy. Not Johnny.

Unhappy with how he was portrayed he has no one to blame but himself.

You see, I'm not trying to spin a narrative like the mainstream media – I showed you the raw vision of what happened when I talked to people at the Freedom Camp and I also showed you the 360° camera footage when the gang of self-proclaimed 'leaders' encircled me and even tried to enlist the help of police to have me thrown out of the camp.

You can watch it for yourself and make up your own mind.

But his tactics didn't work, just like they won't work this time. The rest of the camp were awake to the stunt, worked out what was going on and saw through it.

Like I said, I wasn't going to be intimidated when I knew I had done nothing wrong. Imagine having a group like this surround you to try and physically intimidate you at your place of work.

If Johnny had any self-respect he would reflect on his own actions and how they led to this point and quit while he's ahead. If he was any kind of man he'd own the situation and be phoning me to say sorry, not threaten me even more.

But Johnny or no Johnny, this won't stop me from doing my job.

Because I don't do it for blokes like that, I do it for the regular, honest everyday people who want to know what's really happening – not try and put themselves at the front of it.

If you're in a position to help and chip in so I can continue to do my job safely, please use the form on this page to donate what you can to keep me safe on the job.