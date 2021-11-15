BREAKING: Avi Yemini SUES for access to Dan Andrews' press conferences

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Let Avi Yemini Report Sign our petition if you agree that Dictator Dan Andrews shouldn't be allowed to stop journalists from attending a press conference. 29,461 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Australian Bureau Chief for Rebel News Avi Yemini is taking the Victorian Government to court after the Sergeant-at-Arms denied his application for a Parliament of Victoria media pass.

Earlier this year, Yemini was ejected from a public press conference by Victoria Police after a request was made by Daniel Andrews' personal staff member. At the time, Yemini had his Rebel News and official Australian government press credentials to verify his role as a journalist.

After initially clearing security at the gate at press conference, held in the Parliament Gardens, another protective service officer confronted Yemini on the lawn and asked him to leave in the interest of security.

The officer admitted that Rebel News was a press organisation, but repeated that the eviction was on security grounds even though the only action taken by Yemini at the time was to walk across the lawn towards the media press conference.

"I'm not having a conversation with you now," replied the officer, when questioned about the decision. "Under powers of an authorised officer, I am directing you to leave and not to enter and believe on reasonable grounds that the direction is necessary for the good order and security of Parliament."

The officer could not explain why he decided to ban an accredited media organisation from accessing a public press conference. Upon further questioning by Yemini, another officer stated that he had been disruptive in the past, despite Yemini never attending any previous press conferences. The officer did not give a specific example of a prior incident.

"Time to go," said the officer when questioned.

Officers further threatened Yemini with arrest while he was standing calmly on the lawn in contact with a lawyer. An officer then revealed that a high-ranking member of Daniel Andrews' staff had ordered the removal of Rebel News from the public press conference.

"The Premier's PA (personal assistant) does not want him here at the conferences," the officer said while explaining the 'reasonable grounds' to the Rebel News lawyer.

Yemini was barred from the area for seven days. While being escorted from the scene, one of the officers falsely accused Yemini of gaining access to the grounds with a fake pass.

Banning a large media organisation from a public press conference upon the request of the Premier's PA caused concern. In response, Rebel News sought to obtain a Parliament of Victoria press pass.

Holding a media pass is crucial for journalists. It grants direct access to politicians, including entry to the media gallery, 'door stop' interviews in the vicinity of parliamentary buildings. It also grants access to press conferences held on parliament grounds allowing accredited journalists to question politicians, including the premier. This would mean that Daniel Andrews' PA could not remove a Rebel News journalist for no legitimate reason.

Media passes are designed to give a wide range of press access to politicians and their representatives in the interest of a free, open and diverse press room. Established media organisations reasonably assume that they will be granted a Parliament of Victoria media pass upon application to the Sergeant-at-Arms.

In the case of Rebel News, after many months of silence, the Sergeant-at-Arms denied the application without offering any reason.

Today, Yemini's legal team filed his case in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

His team includes Australia's most experienced media lawyer Justin Quill and William T Houghton QC, who recently successfully challenged Victoria Police's ban on aerial protest telecasts.