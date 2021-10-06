B.C. city councillor speaks out against vaccine passport

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Canada’s vaccine passports mandate the discrimination and segregation of Canadians, and yet nearly every single politician we elect and pay to employ is dead silent on this issue. What happened to our democracy?

Thankfully, Anena Simpson, a Pitt Meadows, B.C. city councillor, has bravely broken the political silence. “There are vulnerable people who are being marginalized by this vaccine passport system,” said Simpson during a regular council meeting on September 28. Simpson attended the meeting virtually, after choosing not to disclose personal health information involving her vaccination status. She says she is choosing to stand with her marginalized constituents who are being harmed by the passport for various reasons, like 22-year-old Tenley Csolle, who hasn’t been able to walk since after getting her first Moderna shot, or the immunocompromised mom of two, Leigh Eliason, who can’t receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines for medical reasons.

Watch this report for my full interview with Simpson to find out why she was brave enough to stand up for such Canadians.

