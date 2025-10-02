B.C. Conservative staffer fired for comments on reconciliation shirt, flag

The B.C. Conservatives have terminated a communications officer over a post criticizing the province's use of "reconciliation" symbols, which she claimed spread "untruths" regarding the unproven allegation of 215 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Residential School.

“It is a disgrace that this fake flag flies in front of the provincial parliament buildings,” wrote B.C. Conservative staffer Lindsay Shepherd, “and it is a disgrace to see the shirt of lies framed prominently and permanently beside the coat of arms so that locals and tourists cannot view our insignia without having their eye drawn and redirected to the Orange shirt.”

She faced criticism last week for claiming that orange shirts and survivors' flag spread falsehoods about Canadian history.

In May 2021, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced preliminary ground-penetrating radar findings of 215 potential unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. They quietly shifted their language to "anomalies" after years passed without a single remain uncovered.

“BC Conservative Leader John Rustad fired me from my position as Comms Officer with the Conservative Party of BC Caucus. It was because of this tweet,” Shepherd announced October 1 in a post on X.

Today, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad fired me from my position as Comms Officer with the Conservative Party of BC Caucus. It was because of this tweet.



I am a mother of two young children, and I am 32 weeks pregnant -- I was about to go on maternity leave.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/V7y2N9brHq — Lindsay Shepherd (@NewWorldHominin) October 1, 2025

“I am a mother of two young children, and I am 32 weeks pregnant -- I was about to go on maternity leave,” she added.

On Thursday, Shepherd explained the incident and her criticisms of the party for her dismissal, which began with two NDP MLAs, Rohini Arora and Spencer Chandra Herbert, posting about her tweet on X. This led the party to panic, demand she delete the tweet, and ultimately fire her.

Shepherd condemned the B.C. Conservatives for empowering the opposition, who she believes are “actively seeking their downfall.”

FULL DOCUMENTARY | Kamloops: The Buried Truth



Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner take you on an investigative journey to uncover the truth about a story that misled a nation, the truth about what is actually known about what lies beneath the soil at the former… pic.twitter.com/gdtyBo7FT4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 2, 2023

She referenced a CBC article about the head of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, who called for her removal from the party, being married to an NDP MLA.

She also noted that Truth and Reconciliation Day was created by the former Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who famously spent the pre-emptive day of recognition surfing in Tofino, B.C.

“It is called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and we are apparently supposed to disregard the part about truth. We’re just supposed to accept whatever the leftists and ideologues say is the truth; we’re just supposed to believe it and repeat it,” Shepherd said.

“So by design, anyone right-wing, anyone independent-minded, even centrists and questioning people, they are set up to lose,” she added.