B.C. MP speaks out after nurse offered MAID to his father

A Conservative MP from B.C. says his family was trying to honour his dying father’s wish to go home when a hospital nurse offered him Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) instead.

Bob Zimmer, who represents Prince George—Peace River—Northern Rockies, shared the story on X over the weekend.

I watched a nurse at our local hospital offer MAID to my Dad.



He was not asking for it, nor had he asked for it.



We were trying to get him home as he was about to pass away and he wanted to be at home to be more comfortable.



So while we were waiting to be cleared to take him… https://t.co/uKSj8GWI8E — Bob Zimmer (@bobzimmermp) November 1, 2026

“I watched a nurse at our local hospital offer MAID to my Dad. He was not asking for it, nor had he asked for it. We were trying to get him home as he was about to pass away and he wanted to be at home to be more comfortable.”

Zimmer says he was disgusted.

“All the warnings about MAID we debated in the HoC and warned would happen with the change in legislation and the Liberals said would never happen… …are happening,” he wrote before adding, “now Canada has the terrible record of having the most MAID deaths in the WORLD at 16,499 in one year alone.”

His story isn’t as rare as you might hope. According to a new Leger survey of 1,510 Canadians, 11 per cent said they, or someone they know, had been offered MAID for a condition they felt was treatable.

The same poll found almost one in five Canadians know someone who died while stuck on a health-care wait list.

Zimmer’s family isn’t the first in B.C. to tell a story like this.

Earlier this year, Fr. Larry Holland, a 79-year-old Catholic priest, told The B.C. Catholic that MAID was raised with him twice while he recovered from a broken hip at Vancouver General Hospital.

He wasn’t dying, and staff knew he was a priest. That didn’t stop a doctor from first raising MAID with him, or a nurse from bringing it up again weeks later.

Fr. Holland called it “a false compassion, really.”

Vancouver Coastal Health, which runs the hospital, told the paper that staff may raise MAID based on their own clinical judgment.

There have also been cases where families say MAID never should have been approved for their loved one, including in B.C.

In January, I spoke with the family of Kiano Vafaeian, a 26-year-old Ontario man who lived with diabetes, vision loss, diabetes-related pain and serious mental-health struggles.

He was not terminally ill, and several Ontario doctors refused his MAID request, citing concerns including major depression. Despite this, he was later approved in B.C. by Dr. Ellen Wiebe, a longtime MAID provider and abortionist, who cited his blindness and diabetic nerve pain when signing off on the young man’s death.

Without his family’s knowledge, Vafaeian secured that approval, and he was killed by MAID in Vancouver on Dec. 30, 2025.