Back in Brampton: What’s up with all these strip mall ‘diploma mill’ colleges?

Brampton, Ontario is home to more than 80 private career colleges, which even sneaky mayor Patrick Brown has referred to as "diploma mills" that use "international students as an ATM" while delivering subpar education.

According to the 2021 census, 52.9% of Brampton's population was born outside of Canada, and the Greater Toronto Area city has often made headlines for being a hub for immigration scams involving foreign students, more than 60% of whom were found living in "unsuitable" conditions.

In May, federal and provincial changes were made to ban private "career colleges" from continuing to recruit international students, a move which Brown said would affect more than 70 of the colleges. However, a trip to Brampton found that many of these colleges are still in function, and speaking to students attending revealed that many are new to Canada.

Poilievre takes aim at the Trudeau Liberals' failed immigration policies that have led to "16 people crammed into basements in Brampton." He adds, "We don't need the prime minister to change, we need to change the prime minister." https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/4nTejZFweV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2024

Rebel News went to Brampton to see some of the strip mall colleges and speak to some of the students in attendance. While there, we made a stop at a single plaza home to more than ten immigration agent offices.

The on-the-ground visit to Brampton, unexpectedly resulting in finding more than seven career colleges in one plaza, revealed just how deep the city's corrupt immigration industry truly runs.