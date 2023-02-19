Barry Cooper, Marco Navarro-Genie discuss new book "Canada's COVID" on pandemic moral panic

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Barry Cooper and Marco Navarro-Genie to discuss the new expanded version of their book, Canada's COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

Cooper and Navarro-Genie discussed how they came to write the first edition of the book during the initial panic over the coronavirus pandemic. Fears of the virus were at such a high that the pandemic was being compared to the Spanish Flu of 1918, with the implication that people would be dying in the streets as they were one hundred years ago. "It pretty quickly became evident that the story that was being peddled through the media and the actual reality were completely different," says Navarro-Genie.

Cooper and Navarro-Genie also discuss the competing interests behind stoking fear of the virus and why hugely controversial issues in public health were ignored in order to sell the narrative that everyone was in terrible danger.

"We're all going to die, get vax, do this, do that, lockdown," Cooper commented. "It just struck us both pretty quickly that this this was just a ploy to ensure that they were not questioned."

