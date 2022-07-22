BBC article pushes eating crickets instead of beef

PETITION: I Won't Eat Bugs The normalization of bug eating must be stopped. If you are repulsed by the thought of incorporating bugs into your diet and are tired of the endless bug eating propaganda, sign the petition on this page. 903 signatures

An article titled “Why I prefer eating grasshoppers to beef” has surfaced on the BBC where it argues the need to eat grasshoppers and other insects over meat.

It begins with the opening statement:

“For most people in Europe and the US, the idea of eating crickets and grasshoppers can seem revolting, but they are a popular snack in parts of Africa and Asia. Not only are they packed with nutrients but they are less harmful to the climate too.”

With the opening statement alone, the direction in which the article wants to take you is that “it’s fine, because other cultures eat bugs — and you can be climate conscious simultaneously!” It tries to invoke the normalisation of eating insects from the offset.

The article continues:

“The air in my family home in Uganda was filled with a distinct aroma, not dissimilar to the smell of beef being grilled. It was December 2000 and my sister, Maggie, was frying grasshoppers. The more she stirred the green, crispy locust-like insects, the stronger and richer the aroma became. As they sizzled and steam rose from the pan, my taste buds tingled – I couldn't wait to eat this delicious snack. This wasn't my first experience of eating grasshoppers – I used to eat them regularly during my childhood. In Uganda, grasshoppers are a nutritious delicacy and a much sought-after snack.”

The BBC provides a link to why grasshoppers are a “nutritious delicacy”, further reinforcing this normalisation.

The article continues to explain how the business aspect of “cricket farming” is a “booming business” practice:

“The grasshopper trade is a booming business. Every season the streets of Kampala crawl with vendors, who can earn around 760,000 Ugandan Shillings (USh), or about $200/£162, per season. For one plastic cup full of live grasshoppers, with their wings and legs plucked off, I pay 20,000Ush ($5.26/£4.40). “When I return home, I wash the insects in a bowl and place them in a dry pan, covering it and putting it over a low flame for around 20 minutes, occasionally stirring to ensure the insects don't burn.”

There is another organisation that is extremely keen to push this narrative further — you might have heard of them — they’re known as the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum has been pushing for us all to eat bugs and 3D-printed meat for years now, parroting the same lines that it’s “nutritious” and environmentally friendly. They are keen to intertwine bugs with our food system.

The question is: would you eat bugs because some unelected official said you should, for the sake of "climate change"?