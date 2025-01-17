EXCLUSIVE: B.C. Conservative behind legal petition challenging NDP's one-seat majority

The 2024 provincial election continues to face mounting scrutiny, as new allegations of voting irregularities, including claims of voter coercion at Surrey’s Argyll Lodge Care Home, have come to light. In an exclusive interview with Rebel News, Honveer Singh Randhawa, the B.C. Conservative candidate for Surrey-Guildford, shared his concerns about how Premier David Eby’s NDP government has responded—or failed to respond—to these serious allegations.

Randhawa, who narrowly lost to NDP candidate Mike Begg by just 22 votes after judicial recounts, says the allegations of voter coercion further underscore the need for greater transparency and accountability in British Columbia’s election process.

This isn’t just about one riding. If these claims are true, they strike at the heart of our democracy, Randhawa told Rebel News.

Concerns stem from reports that staff at the care home may have influenced how residents voted, raising questions about the integrity of mail-in ballots ordered for residents.

Fraser Health, which oversees the facility, has yet to confirm whether an investigation is underway and directed my inquires to Elections B.C., even though the care home’s operations do not fall under that agencies jurisdiction.

In response to these irregularities, the B.C. Conservatives are supporting Randhawa’s decision to file a legal petition calling on the courts to have his ridings results deemed invalid.

If successful, Randhawa’s and his team's efforts could trigger a byelection and thus potentially put a minority government back on the table for British Columbians.