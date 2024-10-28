B.C. NDP on brink of majority as final count nears its end

As British Columbians await the nail-biting conclusion of their 43rd general election, the B.C. NDP is currently projected to win the minimum 47 seats required for a majority.

More than a week after B.C.'s razor-close election was deemed too close to call on election night — with the NDP leading or elected in 46 ridings — Elections B.C. is conducting its third consecutive day of final counts. The B.C. Conservatives won or lead in 45 ridings, with two elected Green MLAs, at the time.

The counts included mail-in, absentee, and special ballots, as well as recounts for two ridings where election night tallies were within 100 votes. A partial recount also went underway and concluded yesterday, for Kelowna City-Centre, due to a discrepancy that was found between the initial ballot counts and a Dominion tabulator's result.

As of Monday morning, Elections B.C. was expected to count a remaining 22,000 absentee votes and conclude the recount in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding.

At 3 p.m., NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse has maintained her lead over Conservative contender Marina Sapozhnikov, putting her ahead by 125 votes.

The B.C. NDP also flipped a lead in their favor in Surrey-Guildford, where a recount concluded yesterday. NDP candidate Garry Begg now narrowly leads Conservative MLA candidate Honveer Singh Randhawa by only 17 votes.

Elections B.C. has updated its current election results to show Eby’s NDP now leading or elected in 47 ridings, with the Conservatives in 44.

This is a developing story. Elections B.C. will update its tallies every hour, with the final count expected today. Judicial recounts are expected in at least one riding (Surrey-Guildford).