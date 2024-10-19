🔴 LIVE COVERAGE: Results and analysis as B.C. voters choose next premier
Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid and B.C. Bureau Chief Drea Humphrey will be joined by special guests throughout the evening as results of the provincial election pour in.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for special coverage of British Columbia's election!
Show Notes
Could British Columbia have a conservative government?
Incumbent Premier David Eby took office in 2022 after the governing New Democrats held a leadership contest to replace former premier John Horgan, who stepped down due to health reasons.
Now, the upstart B.C. Conservatives are looking to shake things up in the province, with polls showing the two parties nearly even.
John Rustad, a former B.C. Liberal who was forced out of the party, has pitched a conservative message that has resonated with voters. His messaging was so successful it eventually led to the Liberals, who changed to B.C. United during the campaign, merging with the Conservatives.
Coverage of the results as they unfold with special guests.
Polls close at 8 p.m. PT (9 p.m. MT / 11 p.m. ET)
Are we in for a long night? Tune in and find out!
