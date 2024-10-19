🔴 LIVE COVERAGE: Results and analysis as B.C. voters choose next premier

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for special coverage of British Columbia's election!

Show Notes

Could British Columbia have a conservative government?

Incumbent Premier David Eby took office in 2022 after the governing New Democrats held a leadership contest to replace former premier John Horgan, who stepped down due to health reasons.

Now, the upstart B.C. Conservatives are looking to shake things up in the province, with polls showing the two parties nearly even.

John Rustad, a former B.C. Liberal who was forced out of the party, has pitched a conservative message that has resonated with voters. His messaging was so successful it eventually led to the Liberals, who changed to B.C. United during the campaign, merging with the Conservatives.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey will have coverage of the results as they unfold and will be joined by special guests along the way.

Tune in for live coverage starting at 7 p.m. PT (8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET). Then, as polls close at 8 p.m. PT (9 p.m. MT / 11 p.m. ET) our hosts and guests will share their thoughts as results begin trickling in.

Are we in for a long night? Tune in and find out!

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute