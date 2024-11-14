B.C. Election Integrity? Join others in demanding an independent review!

In the wake of British Columbia's 43rd general election, serious questions are swirling about the integrity of the process. From mysterious uncounted ballots to procedural violations, and even troubling allegations of foreign interference linked to networks potentially acting on behalf of Communist China — British Columbians have every right to demand answers.

This election, one of the most contentious in recent memory, has been plagued by issues like unreported votes in key ridings and the failure to count an entire ballot box in Prince George-Mackenzie.

These discrepancies raise serious doubts about the transparency of the election process.

To make matters worse, B.C.’s new voting systems — including electronic voting tabulators with unverified source codes and the widespread use of phone voting — have left many questioning whether these methods are secure or vulnerable to manipulation.

That’s why I’ve launched a campaign at BCElectionIntegrity.com, where, in just seconds, you can join hundreds of other concerned citizens in urging B.C.’s elected parties, the Chief Electoral Officer, and the B.C. Ombudsperson to demand an independent review of how Elections B.C. handled this election and investigate whether foreign influence or vulnerabilities in the new voting systems compromised the process.

While Elections B.C. has admitted to mishandling certain aspects, an internal review simply isn’t enough.

We need a truly independent and impartial investigation — one that restores public trust and ensures that future elections are free from error, manipulation and outside influence.