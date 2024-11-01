B.C. premier's advisor named in alleged Chinese interference network, ex-MP Kenny Chiu weighs in

Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu, who according to CSIS may have lost his Steveston–Richmond East seat due to Communist China’s election interference, weighs in on investigative journalist Sam Cooper’s press statements alleging that Parm Bains, the Liberal MP who unseated him, and Ding Guo, an advisor to B.C. Premier David Eby, may be connected to foreign interference networks.

Drea Humphrey
  |   November 01, 2024   |   News Analysis

Does foreign interference have a hold on B.C. politics?

During a recent National Press Gallery conference, serious concerns were raised about alleged Chinese Communist Party (CCP) election interference networks influencing Canadian politics.

During the press conference, investigative journalist Sam Cooper ousted the names of four Canadian parliamentarians, Liberal appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Conservative appointed senator Victor Oh, Liberal Minister Mary Ng and Steveston–Richmond East Liberal MP Parm Bains, as well as journalist Ding Guo, a key advisor to B.C. Premier David Eby, and John Horgan, his predecessor. 

Cooper claims these figures were linked to election interference networks tied to the CCP, as explored in his book, Willful Blindness.

Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu, who suggests his 2021 election loss in Steveston–Richmond East to MP Bains, may have been impacted by foreign interference, joined Rebel News to discuss these developments.

Expose the Traitors!

4,399 signatures
Goal: 10000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau is hiding the truth from Canadians. Multiple MPs have been implicated in the China spy scandal, yet Trudeau refuses to release their names. Who are they? Why is he protecting them? We deserve to know which politicians are compromised by a foreign regime, but Trudeau’s secrecy puts our democracy at risk. Sign the petition now and demand that Trudeau come clean — Canadians have the right to know which MPs are under China's influence.

Will you sign?

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.