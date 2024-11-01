B.C. premier's advisor named in alleged Chinese interference network, ex-MP Kenny Chiu weighs in

Does foreign interference have a hold on B.C. politics?

During a recent National Press Gallery conference, serious concerns were raised about alleged Chinese Communist Party (CCP) election interference networks influencing Canadian politics.

During the press conference, investigative journalist Sam Cooper ousted the names of four Canadian parliamentarians, Liberal appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Conservative appointed senator Victor Oh, Liberal Minister Mary Ng and Steveston–Richmond East Liberal MP Parm Bains, as well as journalist Ding Guo, a key advisor to B.C. Premier David Eby, and John Horgan, his predecessor.

Cooper claims these figures were linked to election interference networks tied to the CCP, as explored in his book, Willful Blindness.

Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu, who suggests his 2021 election loss in Steveston–Richmond East to MP Bains, may have been impacted by foreign interference, joined Rebel News to discuss these developments.