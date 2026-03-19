B.C.’s healthcare overhaul sparks alarm as MLAs push to repeal the Health Professions Act

In today’s report, I interview Independent MLA Jordan Kealy and B.C. Conservative MLA Dr. Anna Kindy, both of whom recently tabled private member's bills seeking to repeal the province's Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA).

The sweeping legislation, known as Bill 36 before passing, fundamentally reshapes how healthcare is governed in the province and is scheduled to be fully enforced by April 1st .

“Hey, hey, ho, ho David Eby’s got to go”



Hundreds marched around downtown Vancouver chanting to have Premier David Eby’s MLA seat recalled. Due to Bill 36.



Full report coming soon. Click link for more info on #RecallDavidEby https://t.co/o9VQA5lvi5 pic.twitter.com/DZYXs0eA0Y — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) February 19, 2023

Among many concerns health professionals have about the legislation is the province consolidating the governance and oversight of 16 different health profession colleges into a smaller number of government-appointed bodies.

This is a shift that critics say removes control away from industry professionals toward political agendas.

“It really does move them under the control of the government,” Kealy said, noting that boards which once included significant representation from within the profession could now be fully directed by the ministry.

According to Kealy, HPOA will lead to many healthcare workers being fearful of speaking out even in the best interest of their patients, especially since it also increases the penalties medical professionals could face if they are found to have “knowingly provide[ed] false or misleading information to a person” according to their government-appointed regulators.

Today is the day, and unlike other road blocks, I can actually debate this if it goes through second reading!!! pic.twitter.com/eajfjKdZLx — Jordan Kealy (@Jordan_Keal) March 10, 2026

The Act states that professionals who are found to have committed an “offence” which includes knowingly spreading “misleading information” may face a fine of up to $25,000 and or imprisonment up to six months.

Dr. Kindy, a physician, echoed those concerns, warning that the legislation risks “politicizing regulatory bodies” by allowing government to appoint and even dismiss those overseeing professional conduct.

“This is a big, big change in how healthcare will be regulated,” said Kindy. Both MLAs share concerns that the legislation will lead to medical professionals leaving the industry altogether.