Jab-free healthcare workers speak out against B.C. government overreach

British Columbia's public health officer finally rescinded a health order restricting unvaccinated medical professionals from saving lives. Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement July 26 after two-and-a-half years of pandemic restrictions.

With British Columbians three months away from the next general election, the incumbent NDP government received harsh criticism for not addressing its critically understaffed healthcare system. The timing seems like a desperate bid to reclaim their falling stock.

Moreover, three unvaccinated healthcare workers, who were banned from working, joined Rebel News to discuss why the lifted order falls short. They remain uninspired to resume their work.

BREAKING: B.C. finally ends its draconian COVID vaccine mandate against healthcare workers and acknowledges that there is no COVID emergency.https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/5wvxeStGSy — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) July 26, 2024

"I don’t know if I’ll ever go back, honestly," Tracy London said. She served as a caregiver for nearly 30 years.

"The way that it ended, I never thought that would be the way my career would end,” the frontline worker said. Her employer must honor her seniority as a condition for her return.

"I find it very disrespectful of the commitment and the time that I’ve put in for Fraser Health to then tell me that I can just apply for any job that’s open," she continued.

WATCH: @DreaHumphrey of Rebel News questions Diane Thomson from Pfizer over the company's failure to check whether or not their vaccines stopped transmission.



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/eO54BpLy59 pic.twitter.com/t7VnIaCMVp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 13, 2022

The lack of job security is one of many concerns relayed to the publication by healthcare workers. Others include privacy and ethical concerns on workers disclosing their vaccination status for employment.

Terri Perepolkin, who worked as a lab technician before the mandate, has become the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit filed last year. According to Perepolkin, the newly rescinded order does not take away from her quest for justice.

"We weren’t suing the provincial health officer to get the mandates dropped," she said. The technician, alongside the United Health Care Workers of B.C., are suing Dr. Henry for other reasons, including charter violations and breaches of contract.