BC finally drops its tyrannical COVID jab mandate for healthcare workers

It took four years but as of today, July 26, the British Columbia government has ended its declared public health emergency for COVID-19, including all remaining restrictions imposed under it. The province was the only remaining jurisdiction in Canada to have imposed such orders for so long.

BREAKING: B.C. finally ends its draconian COVID vaccine mandate against healthcare workers and acknowledges that there is no COVID emergency.https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/5wvxeStGSy — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) July 26, 2024

This long-overdue decision means that healthcare workers who have yet to receive a minimum of two COVID-19 injections can finally get back to work in settings like hospitals, which are critically understaffed and overburdened.

"We have reached the point in this journey that we’ve been on where I am confident that we can now lift the requirements of a public health emergency," B.C.’s Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced earlier today during a press conference in Victoria.

"I am confident there's no longer a need for this public health emergency and the powers that come under that to remain in place," Henry continued.

Henry claims the decision to finally lift the orders came after a careful review of data, epidemiology indicators, and B.C.’s healthcare system, but critics Henry suggest a different motivator.

The Conservative Party of B.C., which has been nipping at the heels of the B.C. NDP party in general election polls, is giving credit for the rescinded orders to those who have pushed back against the lingering restrictions, including their party.

Bonnie Henry has lifted mandates for healthcare workers because Eby’s radical NDP is worried about the coming election.



Meanwhile, patients here in Prince Rupert have died in hallways waiting for a doctor.



It shouldn’t take an election to hire back healthcare workers. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/woRo0vyTBO — John Rustad (@JohnRustad4BC) July 26, 2024

"These tyrannical mandates would NOT have been lifted without friends like you standing by John Rustad and the Conservative Party, supporting our campaign against big government authoritarianism disguised as ‘public health’ and speaking out to defend medical freedom," wrote CPBC Campaign Director Angelo Isidorou in an announcement sent out to its party members.

The politically advantageous timing of the NDP’s "top doctor" lifting the orders is also not lost on British Columbian healthcare workers, who shared their thoughts about the PHO’s decision with Rebel News.

Dr. York Hsiang, a vascular surgeon and Professor of Surgery at the University of British Columbia, believes the province reluctantly made the right choice "as a result of legal and political pressure, let alone the pressure of multiple hospitals closing their emergency rooms."

"There are no staff — no doctors, nurses, or technicians," says York, noting that this is despite staff being incentivized with extra pay and bonuses by government health authorities.

WATCH 👀!



Dr. York Hsiang exposes the bluff of B.C. Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, regarding the ACTUAL number of healthcare workers lost due to the province's ongoing, cruel vaccine mandate. https://t.co/m3nh08l9Lu pic.twitter.com/tvM7BT6ThF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 10, 2023

Like many others, York decided to take early retirement over being terminated for refusing the experimental jabs, which he found to be neither safe nor effective after reviewing relevant literature.

Instead of saving lives on the operating table, York has spent much of the last 2.5 years joining other physicians in the Canadian Society for Science and Ethics in Medicine (CSSEM) in their legal fight against the lingering mandate. York fears the decision today could be too little, too late.

"I hope that the government has not completely eviscerated healthcare in B.C. by forcing thousands of workers to seek early retirement or leave the province and country," said York.

Corinne Mori, a seasoned RN with medical/surgical and ER training, who has also been banned from saving lives for not complying with the discriminatory COVID mandate, has spent much of the last 2.5 years helping terminated nurses seek better representation from the BC Nurses Union.

After reading the above 👆🏾 you can click below to hear former ER nurse Corinne Mori explain the concerns many have about the recently passed Bill 36. It’s this new healthcare law that sparked the movement to try and recall Premier David Eby. https://t.co/sndx8INOoo — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 24, 2022

Mori has also decided to run for independent MLA in the Kootenay Central riding, with a heart to help improve B.C.’s healthcare system and believes the dropped orders are all political.

"The BC NDP party has implemented this because this party knows it will not win the upcoming provincial election. Nothing was stated to provide compensation and reconciliation to all the workers that this government has abused," Mori told Rebel News.

"If Bonnie thinks she will just allow us to 'apply for vacant jobs,' she definitely does not have the intelligence for her role, and she should resign. We are prepared for the fight."

During the public health announcement about the lifted orders, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix took the podium to suggest that healthcare workers terminated due to the orders should apply to fill available positions. The province still requires disclosure of COVID-19 vaccination status.