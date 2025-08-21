B.C. MLA files private prosecution against pro-terror Charlotte Kates

On August 20, pro-Hamas protesters disrupted a press conference by One B.C. Party leader Dallas Brodie at the Vancouver courthouse. Brodie was filing a private prosecution against Charlotte Kates, a leader of the terrorist organization Samidoun.

Brodie further criticized the NDP government's year-long inaction against what she calls a "mouthpiece for terrorism."

Brodie, Vancouver-Quilchena MLA and former criminal defence lawyer, stated, “If the NDP, David Eby, Niki Sharma will not prosecute terrorism, I will.”

The statement highlighted Attorney General Niki Sharma's failure to approve Kates' prosecution, despite Vancouver Police recommendations.

We prosecutes terrorists when the government refuses to. We fly the flags of Canada and British Columbia, not of foreign nations. The NDP's radical supporters hate our Country, and we're the only Party willing to say it. Join OneBC today. pic.twitter.com/KCSKHBZ0CJ — OneBC (@One_BCHQ) August 21, 2025

In April 2024, an individual was arrested at Kate's home after a hate crime investigation into a pro-Hamas rally where the October 7 Hamas massacre, which killed over 1,200 non-combatants (including at least 8 Canadians). She praised the international incident as "brave and heroic."

Last year, Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, gained notoriety for leading protests where participants chanted "death to Israel, death to the United States, and death to Canada," and masked individuals burned the Canadian flag.

Nonetheless, Brodie and supporters, aided by security and Vancouver Police, formed a barrier against the protesters.

Brodie, after filing a private prosecution, stated that the protesters' leader "actively is calling for death to people, death to our country, burning our flags," and her group distributed pamphlets detailing "how to do multi-faceted terrorist attacks."

Brodie expects court contact in 60 days. Rebel News interviewed the MLA and others at the courthouse.