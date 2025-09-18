Rebel News has a credible tip: Universal Ostrich Farms' healthy, avian flu-recovered flock faces a cull this weekend.

Sources report that a CFIA-contracted company is expected to arrive at the Edgewood farm Saturday evening to cull the herd by early next week.

Rebel News is withholding some operational details to protect source safety, but farmers are aware of the latest development.

I swear this ostrich is smiling over the good news.



The battle isn’t over but the farmers, represented by @uasind

have been granted their emergency stay order and are preparing for an appeal.



— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 21, 2025

“This kill of life, of heartbeats and the pitter-patter on the ground and the booming in our fields ... there’s going to be a bloodshed on Saturday, Sunday, Monday,” said farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney, the adult daughter of co-farm owner Karen Espersen.

This intel comes two days after farmers reported seeing military-grade helicopters flying low over their property at night until they shone their own light back.

“We’re at the end of the line. This is the end of the line. And this is where we stand up. This is where we rise up.”

Despite these ostriches being healthy for 247 days and not used for food, the CFIA refuses retesting, adhering to its WHO-inspired policy.

Though courts have sided with CFIA, farmers argue the naturally recovered birds offer scientific insight into avian flu resistance and immunity.

Rebel News is preparing to return to the farm to cover developments and urges peaceful action from viewers and readers.

Those who wish to join our email campaign can respectfully contact the key parties believed to be involved in the cull, including: Clearway Car & Truck Rentals, whom sources say have allowed their vehicles to assist in the transport related to the planned cull.

We encourage all communication to appeal to humanity, science, and decency, as these healthy animals’ lives hang in the balance.

Rebel News contacted Clearway Car & Truck Rentals for comment but received no response as of publication. Any statement will be published in a follow-up report and added here due to the time-sensitive nature of this developing story.