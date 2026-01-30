B.C. Premier David Eby calls Alberta separatists “treasonous”

B.C. Premier David Eby sparked outrage this week after suggesting that Albertans who met with U.S. officials to discuss separation were engaging in “treason.”

During a press conference, Eby said he would not even describe the group as “Albertans,” accusing them of seeking foreign assistance to “break up Canada.” While acknowledging free speech and the right to hold a referendum, Eby insisted that contacting the United States crossed a dangerous line.

TREASON? BC Premier @Dave_Eby says Alberta separatists are committing "treason" by "seeking the assistance" of US officials "to break up our country." pic.twitter.com/3345TY9R21 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2026

But how can Eby lecture Canadians about free speech while governments across the country continue to restrict it?

Provincial separation is explicitly contemplated under Canada’s constitutional framework — and Quebec has pursued it twice without being branded treasonous. Would Eby describe the Bloc Québécois or past Quebec independence movements in the same way?

Alberta also borders the United States, relies heavily on U.S. trade, and has long been blocked from exporting its resources due to political opposition — including from British Columbia. These economic realities help explain why some Albertans are openly discussing independence.

Is this really “treason,” or just another attempt to delegitimize Western frustration, demonize dissent, and shut down uncomfortable conversations about Confederation?

This is a clip from our daily news livestream. If you don’t want to miss future livestreams, sign up below to join our livestream mailing list.