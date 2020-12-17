Be different, “quit lying”: Axe Monkeys Indoor Throwing challenges Alberta premier to Reopen

Last Tuesday, Alberta's United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney announced increased restrictions on social gatherings, retail and personal care services as part of the province's fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

All indoor and outdoor gatherings have been banned, and retail shopping is limited to 15 per cent of fire code capacity.

Entire sectors of the economy will be completely shuttered for four weeks.

According to CTV News:

Restaurants, bars and cafes will be closed to in-person services, but takeout, curb-side pickup and deliveries will be allowed.

Other businesses closing include: hair and nail salons, fitness and recreation centres, pools, arenas, libraries, museums and casinos.

Axe Monkeys, an axe throwing venue with locations in Kelowna, Edmonton and Las Vegas, isn't taking the forced closure of their locations lying down.

Axe Monkeys' Kelowna location is reopening, and risking fines to do so. Last Saturday, I met up with the two owners of Axe Monkeys, and the manager of the Edmonton location, to discuss the impact of the government's decision to lock down fitness and recreation centres, including their business.

