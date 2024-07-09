Betrayed: How public health misled pregnant and breastfeeding mothers about COVID vaccine safety

British Columbia attorney Lee Turner joins Rebel News to unpack disturbing findings uncovered by freedom of information requests, proving the 'safe and effective' COVID-19 vaccine narrative told to pregnant and lactating women contradicts what's written in the government's confidential contract with Pfizer and more.

Remove Ads

“Safe and effective.” That was the phrase public officials across the country used as early as January 2021 to convince pregnant and breastfeeding women that COVID-19 jabs posed no risk to themselves and their babies.

However, as recent as December 2023, Health Minister Mark Holland confirmed in an order paper question response that “the safety and efficacy of these vaccines in pregnant women have not yet been established.” The ministry further disclosed that “Health Canada has not approved any safety claims with regard to pregnant and lactating women.”

Such statements directly contradict what public health officials previously promised Canadians, including B.C.’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, who professed, that she could “say unequivocally these vaccines do not affect fertility in women or boys or young men” back in 2021.

The damning contradictions are some of several found within recently exposed freedom of information responses that raise many concerns for B.C. attorney Lee Turner, who has taken on cases of physicians punished for sharing medical opinions that differ from the government's.

Turner joins me in today’s report to help unpack some of the findings, including those found within the confidential contract signed between Pfizer and the government of Canada. He also offers advice for those concerned with Public Health on how to file complaints, find more resources to stay informed, and take legal action.

COVID Vaccines Coronavirus News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
france_on_fire_campaign_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

France on Fire

Alexa Lavoie is in France to cover one of the most crucial elections in modern times. We don’t trust the mainstream media. So we've sent Alexa to be our eyes and ears.

REBEL NEWS: France is on Fire!
Donate

Donate to Rebel News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.