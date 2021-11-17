Biden Justice Department takes aim at political rivals

Former Trump associate and media personality Steve Bannon was indicted and arrested for refusing to appear in front of a congressional panel investigating the January 6, 2020 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Project Veritas, an outlet that specializes in undercover and whistleblower news, was targeted by the FBI for their involvement in the possession of an alleged diary of President Joe Biden's daughter.

Does it seem like the Democrats are targeting their political rivals?

That's the question Ezra Levant was focused on during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Looking at the actions taken by the Democratic Party in the U.S. (and comparing it to here in Canada) Ezra said:

So they're arresting political rivals; they're raiding political rivals; they're seizing confidential documents; they're planning to use counterterrorism assets and tools to go after parents. This is not Donald Trump. This is what they said Trump would do, but he never did. They were just projecting — it's what they always wanted to do. And they're doing it. At least America has another party fighting back. At least there are two sides to the debate there. Not here in Canada. All the governing parties, all the opposing parties — all identical on everything important. How is that even possible? All five major parties in Ottawa, all 10 provincial governments, all 10 provincial opposition parties — all the same.

