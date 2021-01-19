Biden to kill off Keystone XL: Mission accomplished!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at Joe Biden's to-do list on his first day in office as the next President of the United States.

One of those list items is to “roll back Trump enviro actions via [Executive Order] (including rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit)”.

What will that look like? The pipeline is already in the ground.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Trudeau claims he supports the pipeline. But I don’t believe him. Remember, his right hand man, Gerald Butts, said it wasn’t about this route or that route —it’s about getting off oil altogether. ...Butts and Trudeau killed off three Canadian pipeline alternatives — Northern Gateway, Energy East and Trans Mountain. The Keystone XL was the last one. Well, mission accomplished.

