'Billboard Chris' wins big free speech victory in Australia

Canadian activist Chris Elston has won a major legal victory against Australia's censorship laws after a social media post he made was targeted by the country's eSafety Commissioner.

The legal saga began following a February 28, 2024, social media post from Elston — commonly referred to as “Billboard Chris” — which saw him criticize the appointment of transgender activist Teddy Cook to a World Health Organization panel.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner, empowered by the Online Safety Act, branded the post “insensitive” over “misgendering” and “linking transgender identity to psychiatric conditions. The censorship czar ordered X, formerly Twitter, to remove the post while under threat of a massive $782,500 AUD fine.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform geo-blocked the country before joining Elston's lawsuit against the Australian government, alongside other free speech advocacy groups, ADF International and the Australian Human Rights Law Alliance.

Elston joined Avi Yemini on The Yemini Report to discuss the significance of this legal win.

“What this ruling upholds is that you don't need to go along with pronouns, misgendering is not an act of cyber abuse, it's a fundamentally truly held belief, which (the judge) has upheld several times in this ruling,” Elston told Yemini.

“All of society was playing along with a delusion that people could change their sex,” he said.

“And as soon you as you play this pronoun game with anybody, and you call a man a woman or you call a woman he/him when she's identifying as a man, what are you doing?” Elston continued.

“When you do that, you are playing into the lie. You are affirming a delusion, you are giving legitimacy to an ideology that is maiming and sterilizing children, turning them into lifetime pharmaceutical patients.”

The social contagion of gender ideology “dies” if “we all refuse to play along,” he said.