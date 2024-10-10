Bishop condemns Australia's Orwellian misinformation bill

A Sydney bishop, who famously survived a stabbing attack linked to his political and religious views, has voiced strong opposition to the Albanese government’s proposed misinformation bill.

Mar Mari Emmanuel, bishop of Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, condemned the legislation, citing concerns over its impact on free speech.

Bishop Emmanuel was viciously attacked by a teenager following controversial remarks he made in sermons and online posts.

Following the incident, the eSafety Commissioner moved to have graphic content of the stabbing removed from social media platforms, taking legal action against X (formerly Twitter), though the case was later withdrawn. Despite this, Emmanuel defended the platforms, stressing the importance of free speech.

"Christians have the right to express their beliefs, and for us to say that free speech is dangerous in a democratic country is something I cannot understand," he said.

The church has since opposed the new misinformation bill, asserting that it risks undermining the church’s mission.

"Faith teaches us to seek truth, and censorship should not be the solution," the church stated, warning the bill could limit their ability to share spiritual teachings online.

Bishop Emmanuel further criticised the use of the stabbing to push political agendas.

“It’s troubling that this incident is being manipulated for political censorship,” he said.

He urged the government to focus on educating the public on finding reliable information rather than imposing restrictions.

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference has also raised concerns, questioning how "reasonable" religious belief would be defined under the law.