Bombshell review reveals 'cover-up' in Dan Andrews crash case

An explosive review into the 2013 car crash involving Dan Andrews and his wife Catherine has accused Victoria Police of engaging in a "cover-up" to 'protect' the former premier from accountability.

The review, authored by Dr Raymond Shuey, a former assistant commissioner for traffic and operations, asserts the couple’s SUV was speeding and on the wrong side of the road when it hit teenage cyclist Ryan Meuleman in Blairgowrie.

In an explosive 36 page review, a former police commissioner found that Dan & Catherine Andrews car crash with the teenage cyclist was covered up by the police. As if we didn’t know that already, he destroyed so many lives after the police gave him a free hit, I don’t have one… pic.twitter.com/KujTqgYFd1 — “Mate” (@tigertuffmark) September 16, 2024

Dr Shuey’s 36-page report criticises the initial police investigation, describing it as “deeply flawed” and “unfounded.” He contends that the crash site was mishandled, and the investigation was closed prematurely without thorough evidence collection.

“The version as provided by Catherine and Daniel Andrews is considered improbable and implausible,” Shuey wrote, concluding that the vehicle was turning at speed, not stationary as claimed.

At the very least this merits a very public enquiry around the actions of @VictoriaPolice and the office of Daniel Andrews, in what is now being termed a political “cover up”. There are just too many red flags that point towards probable corruption for this to be ignored. https://t.co/q0i3uKxZv8 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) September 16, 2024

The review also points to inconsistencies in police documentation, such as the use of Catherine's maiden name, and questions the absence of critical evidence. Dr Shuey highlighted that police failed to properly identify the driver, leaving unresolved suspicions about who was behind the wheel.

The Meuleman family, pursuing a lawsuit against Slater & Gordon for negligence, is calling for the investigation to be reopened.

#BREAKING: EXPLOSIVE REPORT by Former Assistant Traffic Commissioner Dr. Raymond Shuey vindicates crash victim Ryan Meuleman. It concludes that the SUV driven by either Catherine or Daniel Andrews cut the corner at high speed, crashing into Ryan at approx 45 kmh. (@HeraldSun).… pic.twitter.com/V1J0BqO3tG — The Bike Boy Scandal (@BikeBoyScandal) September 16, 2024

“Why would police pretend this case is closed when there is so much evidence they haven’t gathered?” asked Peter Meuleman, Ryan's father.

A trial is set for May next year.