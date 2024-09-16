Bombshell review reveals 'cover-up' in Dan Andrews crash case

A damning review has uncovered critical errors in the investigation into a car crash involving former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 16, 2024
  • News
Bombshell review reveals 'cover-up' in Dan Andrews crash case
Remove Ads

An explosive review into the 2013 car crash involving Dan Andrews and his wife Catherine has accused Victoria Police of engaging in a "cover-up" to 'protect' the former premier from accountability.

The review, authored by Dr Raymond Shuey, a former assistant commissioner for traffic and operations, asserts the couple’s SUV was speeding and on the wrong side of the road when it hit teenage cyclist Ryan Meuleman in Blairgowrie.

Dr Shuey’s 36-page report criticises the initial police investigation, describing it as “deeply flawed” and “unfounded.” He contends that the crash site was mishandled, and the investigation was closed prematurely without thorough evidence collection.

“The version as provided by Catherine and Daniel Andrews is considered improbable and implausible,” Shuey wrote, concluding that the vehicle was turning at speed, not stationary as claimed.

The review also points to inconsistencies in police documentation, such as the use of Catherine's maiden name, and questions the absence of critical evidence. Dr Shuey highlighted that police failed to properly identify the driver, leaving unresolved suspicions about who was behind the wheel.

The Meuleman family, pursuing a lawsuit against Slater & Gordon for negligence, is calling for the investigation to be reopened.

“Why would police pretend this case is closed when there is so much evidence they haven’t gathered?” asked Peter Meuleman, Ryan's father.

A trial is set for May next year.

Australia news victoria Melbourne dan andrews
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
australia store new designs sidebar redirect

REBEL AUSTRALIA STORE!

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! Look good and support our independent journalism.

SHOP NOW
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.