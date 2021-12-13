Bond goes woke: 007 producer says James Bond may be 'non-binary'

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The traditionally masculine icon James Bond may be shedding his male roots in exchange for a non-binary backstory.

The producer of James Bond, Barbara Broccoli said in an interview that the future James Bond will not be a woman, but there is a very good possibility that he, or rather they, could be “non-binary” and consider himself, or the grammatically incorrect “themselves,” to be neither male nor female.

In the Speaking to the Girls On Film podcast, Broccoli talked about Bond actor Daniel Craig’s replacement, explaining that he is stepping down after five performances as the iconic character following his final appearance in No Time to Die.

Asked if she thought the spy would always be male, Broccoli replied, “I do, because I don’t think that we should be making films where women are playing men.”

“I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man,” she added, to which the podcast host suggested that Bond might be non-binary.

“Who knows? I mean, I think it’s open,” admitted Broccoli. “We just have to find the right actor.”

Reading between the lines, it’s clear Broccoli isn’t a big fan of the suggestion, but has to play along with the woke podcast host in order to save face and garner a few fans from Reddit in the process. Given Broccoli’s apprehension towards a female James Bond, it’s certain that Bond will remain a man and be played by a male actor. It is difficult, if not impossible, to see a traditionally masculine actor like Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, or Tom Hardy identifying under the pronouns of they/them.

Furthermore, as the highest-grossing film of 2021, No Time to Die, received much of its haul from the international market, earning $579 million internationally. In China alone, where it suffered a somewhat late release, it swiftly topped the charts and grossed $49 million in November.

American audiences might be warming to the tenets of diversity, equity and inclusion, but the rest of the world remains firmly entrenched in the traditional binary of male and female, especially China, which has placed a prohibition on feminized men in entertainment and other forms of “abnormal aesthetics,” Rebel News reported.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, one Hollywood producer who was interviewed off the record told the publication that, “Bond has to adapt to the times but a non-binary 007 might be hard for fans to accept.”

In January 2020, ahead of the release of No Time to Die, Broccoli and producer Michael G. Wilson confirmed that the titular character can be of “any color,” but he would always be portrayed by a male actor.

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli said Fox News reported. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”