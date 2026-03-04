Brampton terror mosque holds a vigil for mass murderer Ali Khamenei!

The Islamic Shia Ithna-Asheri Jamaat of Toronto is a so-called house of worship situated on Kennedy Road in beautiful Brampton, Ont.

That moniker is quite the mouthful, isn’t it? So, let’s call out this venue for what it really is: a terror mosque.

Indeed, on Tuesday evening, congregants gathered there to hold a vigil for Iran’s not-so-dearly departed “supreme leader” ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was thankfully dispatched to the great hereafter a few days ago thanks to the brave efforts of Israeli and American fighter jets.

Once news broke regarding the supreme loser’s departure, undoubtedly the vast majority of people in the civilized world were humming that Wizard of Oz tune – “Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead.”

But not the 7th century savages who congregated at the Brampton terror mosque. These adherents were mourning the loss of a mass-murderer — someone who in recent weeks had massacred tens of thousands of his own people. Uncanny.

We visited the mosque to ask these pro-jihadi jerks why they believe a vile human being such as Khamenei deserved to be lauded. Alas, most scurried away, presumably too ashamed to come on camera to support a coldblooded killer. Thus, they did so behind the closed doors of the terror mosque.

That’s too bad, for we had several questions for these congregants — some of which were admittedly cheeky. Instead, the silence was deafening.

But get this: the braintrust at the terror mosque dialed 9-1-1 to summon police (note: we were on a public sidewalk, never venturing onto the property of the terror mosque. But never mind...)

Three Peel Regional Police cruisers rushed to the scene of the non-crime. Which is odd: Brampton under Mayor Sneaky Patrick Brown is in the midst of the worst crimewave in the city’s history. Much of it is violent crime. But evidently there are law enforcement resources available to respond to the hurt feelings of Islamists?

By the way, do you think the Sneaky One called out this hate-fest in his city? Are you kidding? Mayor Brown wouldn’t want to insult the Islamist demographic given there is an election upcoming in October…

The mainstream media is also not interested in this story. The identity politics are all wrong for the state-funded trained seals.

It should be noted that the terror mosque quislings made a false allegation to police, saying that we were swarming the congregants. This is what’s known as “taqiyya”, an Islamic concept that permits lying. Nice.

Still, a big shoutout to Peel Regional Police. The officer we dealt with said we had every right to practice journalism on a sidewalk and allowed us to carry on.

Please take note, RCMP, Toronto Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police. All three police forces arrested this reporter five times in 2024 alone, merely for the crime of practicing journalism in public. Perhaps these esteemed law enforcement agencies believe Canada is under sharia law as opposed to Canadian law? But no. Not yet…

By the way, just so the reprobates attending this vile vigil received the message that their behaviour is egregious and despicable, we brought along our big, beautiful billboard truck advocating that terror mosques have no place in our Dominion.

Bottom line: It’s time to make Iran great again. It’s time to make Canada great again. And part of the process involves calling out gross terror mosques such as Brampton’s Islamic Shia Ithna-Asheri Jamaat of Toronto.