Brazil’s ‘next president’ drops BOMBSHELL Maduro claim

Article by Rebel News staff

At an international conference in Jerusalem aimed at combating antisemitism, I had the opportunity to interview Flávio Bolsonaro, Brazilian politician and eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, to discuss some of the pressing issues facing his country.

Flávio did not mince words about the threats posed by foreign actors near Brazil’s borders. “Brazil is impacted by the activities of terrorist groups along our borders, particularly near Venezuela and the tri-border area with Argentina and Paraguay,” he said. “It’s where many weapons and drugs enter, and where money is leveraged for organised crime. Brazil needs to participate in international cooperation to combat these groups.”

He was equally direct about Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, describing him as a dictator responsible for the exodus of over eight million Venezuelans fleeing poverty and persecution. “He is a great criminal who is now facing legal proceedings in the United States for crimes against the American state, companies, and citizens. I sincerely hope he reveals what he knows about the extent of his relationship with Lula, which is very old, despite Lula recently trying to deny it.”

Flávio also touched on Brazil’s domestic political climate, voicing concern over the erosion of democracy and freedom of expression. On his own ambitions, Flávio confirmed he is a pre-candidate for the presidency.

He acknowledged concerns about electoral fairness but expressed confidence in the impartiality of the 2026 elections, saying that, with the eyes of the world watching, democratic elections must be transparent and secure so that voters trust their votes are properly counted.