BREAKING: Alberta Prosperity Project independence referendum question approved, 2026 vote possible

The referendum question advanced by the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) calling for Alberta to leave Canada has been formally approved by Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer, clearing the way for a potential province-wide vote as early as 2026.

According to a notice issued Monday, Elections Alberta confirmed that Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure determined the APP’s citizen initiative application meets the legal requirements under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act.

The approved constitutional referendum question — submitted by Mitch Sylvestre, a leading figure with the Alberta Prosperity Project — is worded as follows:

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?”

With the question approved, Elections Alberta has issued a Notice of Initiative Petition and published it on its website. The initiative now moves into the petition phase, where proponents must meet strict requirements before the collection of 177,000 signatures can begin.

If the required number of verified signatures is collected within the legislated timeframe, the Alberta government would be legally obligated to call a referendum, which, based on statutory timelines, could take place in 2026.

Elections Alberta emphasized that canvassing cannot begin until the official petition is issued and that only signatures collected on authorized forms will be accepted.