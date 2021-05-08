BREAKING: Calgary Pastor Artur Pawlowski ARRESTED moments after church today

Just minutes ago, Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested for opening his church in Calgary. Half a dozen police cars swarmed around him and he was taken into custody.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested.

What have we come to when Alberta — once known as the freest province in Canada — now routinely prosecutes and jails Christian pastors? I don’t know of anywhere else in the free world that has that disgraceful distinction.

Wal-Mart and Costco are open across Canada, so are liquor stores and marijuana stores. But a Christian pastor cannot open his doors with a massive police raid.

This is the second Christian pastor jailed in Alberta this year — the first was Pastor James Coates of the GraceLife Church outside Edmonton.

He was kept in a maximum security prison for 35 days for refusing to close his church. Eventually police raided the church itself, expropriating it and turning it into a permanent police garrison.

Arresting Christians for holding church services is what police states do, not liberal democracies. This has to stop.