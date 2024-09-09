Breaking: Coutts Two sentenced to 6, 6.5 years in prison

The Crown, in sentencing arguments in August, had asked for nine years of incarceration, prompting Justice Labrenz to question if the prosecutor was asking for a sentence for a firefight with police that never happened.

Breaking: Coutts Two sentenced to 6, 6.5 years in prison
Given credit for pre-trial custody of nearly four years, Justice David Labrenz handed down a custodial sentence of six years for Anthony Olienick and six and a half years for Chris Carbert. Both will see a reduction in that sentence for time already served in an Alberta remand centre.  

Anthony Olinieck and Chris Carbert were previously found guilty of weapons offences and mischief for their actions at the Coutts, Alberta anti-mandate border blockade in February 2022. The were acquitted of the more serious charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Two other men also charged in relation to the same alleged conspiracy are free after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Christopher Lysak was sentenced to three years for possession of a restricted firearm in an unauthorized place. Jerry Morin was sentenced to three-and-a-half years for conspiracy to traffic firearms.

Those sentences amounted to time served.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

