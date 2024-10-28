BREAKING: Four Parliamentarians alleged to have conspired with China revealed
These are the first names to be made public after 11 parliamentarians were accused of working to benefit foreign governments.
In Monday's shocker press conference, journalist Sam Cooper pointed the finger at Liberal MP Parm Bains, Liberal-appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Liberal MP Mary Ng, and Conservative-appointed Senator Victor Oh for collaborating with CCP-based influence networks.
The Ottawa press conference, which revealed four of the 11 parliamentarians alleged to have been named in the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report earlier this year, was held by Independent MP Kevin Vuong, Sam Cooper, Investigative Journalist & Author of Wilful Blindness, Dr. Charles Burton, Senior Fellow, Sinopsis and Michel Juneau-Katsuya, former CSIS Asia-Pacific Desk Chief.
The Foreign Interference Commission, headed by Justice Marie Hogue to investigate the impact of foreign state actors in the 2019 and 2021 elections, wrapped up last week with a final report due Dec 31, 2024.
However, at the onset of the most recent spate of hearings, Hogue said she would not reveal those named in the NSICOP report as foreign collaborators.
This story is still developing.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.