BREAKING: Manifesto of Nashville trans shooter released by Steven Crowder

Conservative podcaster and host Steven Crowder released the Nashville transgender school shooter manifesto Monday. Audrey Hale shot three children and three adults to death at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27.

In a two-hour long show, Crowder detailed how the manifesto, which is understood to have been written by the Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale, was leaked after more than half a year of being suppressed by the Nashville Police Department.

Crowder’s previous coverage of the shooting, which occurred in March, was removed from YouTube.

“The ongoing investigation into the March 27 murders of six persons inside The Covenant School continues to show, from all information currently available, that killer Audrey Hale acted totally alone. In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,” the Metro Nashville Police Department stated in a press release in the days following the shooting.

On X, formerly Twitter, Crowder published three images of the manifesto detailing how Hale, a biologically female self-identified transgender activist, allegedly wrote about targeting children for their “white privilege.”

🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages”



“wanna kill all you little cr*ckers”



“I hope I have a high death count”



"I'm ready...I hope my victims aren't."



"Ready to die."#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

“Kill those kids!!!” Hale allegedly wrote in a page dated in February. “Those crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis & sports backpacks [with] their daddies mustangs & convertibles.”

“F*ck you little shits,” the alleged terrorist continued. “I wish to shoot you weak*ss d*cks with your mop yellow hair. Wanna kill all you little crackers!!!”

“Bunch of little f***ots [with] your white privlages [sic] f*ck you f***ots.”

On the day of the shooting, dated March 27, 2023, the alleged shooter exclaimed in a page titled “DEATH DAY” that she was “a little nervous, but excited too. Been excited for the past 2 weeks.”

“Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready… I hope my victims aren’t,” Hale allegedly wrote. “My only fear is if anything goes wrong, I’ll do my best to prevent any of the sort (God let my wrath take over my anxiety) It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. It’s gonna go quick. I hope I have a high death count. Ready to die haha.”

Hale signed off with the name “Aiden,” a name she went by.

In response to the release of the manifesto, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote: “Every shooter’s manifesto should be public. There is absolutely no reason to hide this. Unless of course our government wants to hide the fact that these shooters are on SSRIs and usually brainwashed by leftist’s propaganda.”