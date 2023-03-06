BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer released from jail

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The Calgary pastor from Mission 7 Ministries has been in remand since Thursday after being arrested on multiple charges after protesting a drag queen story hour at a local library.

Derek's release came as a shock to his supporters Monday evening.

Today's hearing concluded with Derek Reimer remaining in jail until his next hearing on March 14 — a total of 13 days since his arrest — as the Crown and Derek's lawyer try to hammer out more "reasonable" terms of release.



FULL REPORT by @_angelica_toy: https://t.co/KjAo8lt5vQ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 6, 2023

A Monday morning bail hearing resulted in the pastor remaining behind bars until at least March 14 after his lawyer informed the court Derek would be unable to comply with conditions of his release that would require him to stay away from LGBT events.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.



MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udq



Support his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023

The video of the Saturday morning altercation which led to charges against the pastor shows proponents of a drag queen story hour event at Calgary's Seton library shoving Derek out the door and to the ground.

Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was physically thrown out of an all-ages drag story hour hosted by the Calgary Public Library. He was there protesting against exposing kids to drag queens.



Mayor Jyoti Gondek is trying to criminalize protests against these https://t.co/SiKFg8k3Te… https://t.co/jjnDlKGD2J pic.twitter.com/mvCWArkMYV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2023

Derek was arrested Thursday afternoon near his home in Calgary, on several charges including mischief and causing a disturbance.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.



MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udq



Support his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023

It's not clear at the time of publication if lawyers for the pastor and the crown were able to renegotiate the conditions of his release. This story is still developing.

Calgary's mayor, Jyoti Gondek, took to Twitter Sunday morning to promise a police crackdown on those who "spread lies" and "hatred" against drag performers.

1/I’ll be unpacking all the “reasons” why enforcement teams & the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw & other existing bylaws/legislation are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies & hatred in public. And then I’ll be pushing for more. No more excuses. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 26, 2023

To contribute to Pastor Derek's official legal fund, please visit www.savepastorderek.com. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund