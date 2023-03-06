BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer released from jail

Calgary pastor freed after he was charged with mischief, causing a disturbance and several bylaw offences.

The Calgary pastor from Mission 7 Ministries has been in remand since Thursday after being arrested on multiple charges after protesting a drag queen story hour at a local library.

Derek's release came as a shock to his supporters Monday evening.

A Monday morning bail hearing resulted in the pastor remaining behind bars until at least March 14 after his lawyer informed the court Derek would be unable to comply with conditions of his release that would require him to stay away from LGBT events.

The video of the Saturday morning altercation which led to charges against the pastor shows proponents of a drag queen story hour event at Calgary's Seton library shoving Derek out the door and to the ground.

Derek was arrested Thursday afternoon near his home in Calgary, on several charges including mischief and causing a disturbance.

It's not clear at the time of publication if lawyers for the pastor and the crown were able to renegotiate the conditions of his release. This story is still developing.

Calgary's mayor, Jyoti Gondek, took to Twitter Sunday morning to promise a police crackdown on those who "spread lies" and "hatred" against drag performers.

To contribute to Pastor Derek's official legal fund, please visit www.savepastorderek.com. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund

