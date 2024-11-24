BREAKING: Ezra Levant ARRESTED while reporting on pro-Hamas protesters

The Rebel News CEO was shockingly arrested while attempting to report on pro-Hamas protesters near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in Toronto.

  |   November 24, 2024   |   News Analysis

🚨 BREAKING: Ezra Levant has been arrested!

Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was just arrested for trying to report on a pro-Hamas demonstration. He was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. We have already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh, who will work to release Ezra and defend him against any charges. Please help us get Ezra released as quickly as possible and to help Rebel News pay for his legal defence. Please donate here now to help us Save Ezra!

UPDATE: Ezra has been released, but we still need your help. 

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant has been taken into custody following his arrest by Toronto police after attempting to take video of pro-Hamas demonstrators.

While simply trying to report on the pro-Hamas protesters who have been descending on pro-Israel solidarity rallies in the area for months, police handcuffed Levant and forced him into the back of a cruiser.

Levant was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. The police officer stated that Levant’s mere presence was a breach of the peace.

Prior to Levant's arrest, in a shocking display today captured by independent journalist Caryma Sa'd, one pro-Hamas protester appeared to be honouring the final moments of terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip on October 16.

Journalist David Menzies was also disturbingly arrested at the same location just weeks ago while attempting to interview the pro-Hamas demonstrators at the Israel solidarity rally.

Rebel News has already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh, to secure Levant's release and defend him against any charges.

This story is still developing.

