BREAKING: Ezra Levant ARRESTED while reporting on pro-Hamas protesters

UPDATE: Ezra has been released, but we still need your help.

I was arrested two hours ago, handcuffed, searched and jailed for “causing a disturbance”.



I was just released moments ago.



I wasn’t causing a disturbance — I was standing by myself on a public sidewalk, silently filming a grotesque pro-Hamas mannequin in a Jewish neighbourhood… https://t.co/xWs0ZgrBeW — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 24, 2024

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant has been taken into custody following his arrest by Toronto police after attempting to take video of pro-Hamas demonstrators.

While simply trying to report on the pro-Hamas protesters who have been descending on pro-Israel solidarity rallies in the area for months, police handcuffed Levant and forced him into the back of a cruiser.

BREAKING: @EzraLevant has been arrested while reporting on the ongoing pro-terrorist demonstrations in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Toronto.https://t.co/PC5A482QkVpic.twitter.com/60YmIhL1TJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2024

Levant was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. The police officer stated that Levant’s mere presence was a breach of the peace.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 My boss, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant was jistarrested for reporting on a Hamas blockade of a Jewish neighborhood in Toronto



We've deployed a lawyer to get him free. Go to https://t.co/7KuNMKs9lD to get involved and stay up to date as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/KThSRMmOyf — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 24, 2024

Prior to Levant's arrest, in a shocking display today captured by independent journalist Caryma Sa'd, one pro-Hamas protester appeared to be honouring the final moments of terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip on October 16.

Israel Now/JDL leader Meir Weinstein reacts to counter protester at Bathurst and Sheppard cosplaying as recently assassinated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. #cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/OVWQx9wO6r — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 24, 2024

Journalist David Menzies was also disturbingly arrested at the same location just weeks ago while attempting to interview the pro-Hamas demonstrators at the Israel solidarity rally.

Rebel News has already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh, to secure Levant's release and defend him against any charges.

I have spoken to him. He will be released at some point. This nonsensical and negligent conduct on behalf of the Toronto police force is truly an embarrassment. Breaching the peace for being a journalist and covering the hate on our streets. Shameful. Truly. @TPSOperations — Leora Shemesh (@lawshemesh) November 24, 2024

This story is still developing.