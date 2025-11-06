BREAKING: Supreme Court greenlights CFIA’s mass killing of healthy ostriches

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is set to exterminate the entire flock of healthy ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, after the Supreme Court of Canada refused today to hear the farm’s final appeal.

That ruling ends the stay of execution protecting the birds while the case wound its way through the courts. The CFIA can now carry out its cull order at any moment, with kill pens already staged at the farm.

BREAKING OSTRICH FARM NEWS:



The Family Awaits Today’s Supreme Court Decision which should be handed down in minutes.



Will they be able to appeal the cull? Or, will the CFIA be able to kill their healthy flock. https://t.co/OEWzG9J169 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2025

Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey was with the farmers and their families as they received the heartbreaking Supreme Court decision this morning, and she will remain on site as the CFIA prepares to act.

The ostriches were exposed to avian flu nearly a year ago; however, the CFIA has not conducted any tests since taking over the property.

The agency and the RCMP seized control of the farm on September 22, and the flock has been under CFIA management ever since. Despite that, there have been no reported deaths from avian influenza under their care, nor have any tests confirming illness been carried out.

2nd live at ostrich farm https://t.co/ZDA75hv6Gl — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2025

The CFIA insists on enforcing a zero-tolerance "stamping-out policy,” meaning any birds suspected of exposure are ordered destroyed — regardless of health or species. Ostriches are not poultry but ratites, a distinct bird family with different immune systems and greater resistance to avian disease, and, because of this, are frequently used in research.

Nine million birds in British Columbia have been culled due to the stamping out policy, and the ostriches in Edgewood, B.C., could hold the key to the cure.

The Universal Ostrich Farms flock is genetically valuable and used for research, with antibodies in their eggs contributing to COVID-related studies. Their destruction would not only wipe out years of breeding work but also end the scientific research tied to their immune properties.

Follow Rebel News for exclusive updates and footage as this story develops — and as federal agents move to kill a flock of healthy birds in the name of “biosecurity.”

Read the decision: