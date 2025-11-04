BREAKING: Tamara Lich just appealed her conviction! (We’ve got to help crowdfund her legal fees)

Big news: Tamara Lich has just filed an appeal against her mischief conviction for participating in the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

After nearly three years of legal harassment, 49 days in jail, and now a bitter sentence of house arrest, she refuses to back down.

Lawrence Greenspon, one of Canada’s top lawyers, will handle the appeal. He’s brilliant and has fought tirelessly for Tamara.

But he doesn’t come cheap. Neither does fighting against this “lawfare” from the government, which has been determined to snuff out the flame of freedom sparked by Tamara and the truckers three years ago.

Her appeal is built on two simple, undeniable points:

No evidence of wrongdoing . Tamara encouraged only peaceful, lawful protest. She did not incite anyone to break the law.



Charter rights ignored . Even if there were minor issues with the convoy, the trial judge ignored Tamara’s freedom of expression under the Charter.

