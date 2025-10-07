BREAKING: What I saw at the Tamara Lich court hearing today

Today an Ottawa judge sentenced Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, the two most prominent leaders of the trucker convoy. Several months ago, this same judge found them guilty of “mischief”. Today they learned their fate.

On the one hand, it was a victory for the accused: neither Tamara nor Chris will spend one more minute in jail. On the other hand, the judge gave them each punishing “house arrest” conditions.

For the next year, they will be required not to leave their homes other than for work, and other limited exceptions like to go shopping once a week for groceries, or to go to medical appointments.

Frankly, it’s a harsher sentence than Omar Khadr received. He’s the convicted Al Qaida terrorist who returned to Canada without any conditions — in fact, the Liberals gave him a $10.5 million gift from taxpayers.

Incredibly, Doug Ford’s crown prosecutors (that’s right; they don’t work for Justin Trudeau or Mark Carney) had demanded seven years in prison for Tamara and eight for Chris. The judge pretty much called that insane, noting that violent criminals often get lower sentences than that.

Of course, the real punishment was the process: the longest mischief trial in Canadian history. This is revenge dressed up as justice — and a warning to any Canadian who dares to hold our government to account.

In the scrum afterwards, a CTV reporter asked if the protesters at the B.C. ostrich farm should take any warning from these sentences.

They’re not even hiding it: the regime media thinks anyone who protests against the government should be thrown in prison or at least be put under house arrest. Other than pro-Hamas protesters, of course — they’re never arrested. What a messed up world.

It’s not official yet, but I believe Tamara Lich will appeal her conviction. And of course, there’s her legal bills for today’s hearing.

