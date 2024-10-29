Brisbane dad kicked out of pub for wearing Trump hat

Man told 'we're a gay bar, you can't wear that here' wants an apology after being told he had to go for the 'safety' of others.

Rebel News
  October 29, 2024

A Brisbane man is demanding an apology from Wickham Hotel after he was asked to leave the popular Fortitude Valley venue for wearing a Trump hat at a Halloween event.

Rob Holt, who attended with his wife and young daughter, recounted the incident to 4BC’s Peter Fegan, explaining that after a couple of hours at the pub, a staff member approached him over his choice of headwear.

“We went in, had a good time, everyone seemed fine, Holt explained. But as I was getting ready to leave, I noticed a staff member watching me and then saw her gathering her manager and colleagues.”

Holt said that when he asked the staff member why he was being asked to leave, she pointed to his Trump-branded hat, saying, You have to go because we’re a gay bar, and people here might feel uncomfortable with that hat.”

Surprised, Holt questioned the reasoning, asking what his hat had to do with anyone’s comfort. She said people here don’t feel safe with Trump-branded items, he told the radio host. I replied,It’s just a hat. Why should that matter?But she insisted, Yes, you have to go.’”

Holt noted that before this encounter, there were no issues. Everyone was having a good time, he said. It was only when I came back into the pub that this situation unfolded.”

The Brisbane father pointed out that, given the Halloween setting, others wore potentially offensive costumes, but no one seemed to mind. It’s just aTrump 2024hat with three gold stars. Nothing rude or offensive, he said.

Holt suggested he would have removed the hat if politely asked, though he still wanted a reason. If someone had genuinely been offended, I’d have liked to know why, he said, adding that the staff member merely repeated, We’re a gay bar; you can’t wear that here.”

Holt said he would appreciate an apology, especially after his daughter questioned why her dad was asked to leave. I’d just like to hear from them, even if it’s just to say it was a mistake, he said.

Latest News

