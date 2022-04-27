Brisbane protesters vow to 'keep up the fight' for freedom

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Thousands gathered once again at Brisbane's Botanic Gardens last weekend despite the rain to 'keep up the fight' against vaccine mandates.

While the majority of mandates have been lifted in Queensland, the protesters said that it was important to continue to have their voices heard, many concerned about what lies ahead after the Federal election concludes.

The protesters marched under the banner of 'The People's Revolution' a group formed in 2020 to stand for human rights and to stop government oppression.

Even though the majority of the mandates were dropped in April, a lot of the protesters said the same thing “Don’t be fooled there’s an election coming up and they’ll all be back”.

It was a very small crowd compared to other protests but they were just as loud making as much noise as they could through the streets of Brisbane’s CBD.

The day was peaceful with no incidents. There were a lot of familiar faces and a few new ones all enjoying the march despite the rain.

The next march will be in a few weeks with the Federal Election coming up in May.