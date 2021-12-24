Britain sees MASSIVE protest against vaccine passports
Following England's decision to implement vaccine passports, London saw one of its biggest protests against COVID restrictions.
On the 18 December, an estimate of more than 90,000 British citizens flooded the streets of London to protest against the tyrannical government imposing vaccine legislations upon the British public.
There were many familiar faces at the march, such as David Kurten from the Heritage Party, Maajid Nawaz from LBC radio, DJ Pat Wilson and many more.
My questions to the public and the regulars were: where do you see the country going in the current climate? And when will this end?
This is a special long cut edit to give you, the Rebel News viewer, an idea on the sheer magnitude of the protest.
- By Lewis Brackpool
