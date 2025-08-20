🔴 Castle Law doctrine in Canada, New COVID vax this fall, Rising food inflation | Buffalo Roundtable

Ezra Levant, Lise Merle, Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt and political commentator Marty Belanger (@MartyUpNorth) are LIVE for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at an incident in Ontario that has sparked renewed calls for stronger Castle Law legal protections in Canada after a man was charged for defending his home from an intruder who broke into the residence in the early hours of the morning.

Plus, cold and flu season is almost here: are you ready for a new COVID vaccine this fall?

And finally, food prices are continuing to rise, leaving many Canadians struggling to afford to put food on the table — despite the abundance of resources in the country.

