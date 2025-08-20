🔴 Castle Law doctrine in Canada, New COVID vax this fall, Rising food inflation | Buffalo Roundtable

Ezra Levant, Lise Merle, Derek Fildebrandt and Marty Belanger discuss the top stories affecting Western Canada in this edition of The Buffalo Roundtable livestream.

  August 20, 2025

Ezra Levant, Lise Merle, Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt and political commentator Marty Belanger (@MartyUpNorth) are LIVE for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at an incident in Ontario that has sparked renewed calls for stronger Castle Law legal protections in Canada after a man was charged for defending his home from an intruder who broke into the residence in the early hours of the morning.

Plus, cold and flu season is almost here: are you ready for a new COVID vaccine this fall? 

And finally, food prices are continuing to rise, leaving many Canadians struggling to afford to put food on the table — despite the abundance of resources in the country.

Please sign the petition to demand the strengthening of the law that a man's home is his castle!

meta-img

No Canadian should face criminal charges for defending their home and family. When a violent intruder broke into Jeremy McDonald’s house in Lindsay, Ontario, he did what any father would do — he protected his family. Instead of charging the criminal, police charged Jeremy with aggravated assault. This outrageous injustice proves we need stronger “castle law” protections to ensure that a man’s home truly is his castle, and that Canadians have the right to self-defence without fear of prosecution. Please sign the petition now to demand justice for Jeremy and protect the right of every Canadian to defend their home.

