BUSTED AGAIN: Second banned COVID funeral greenlit by Ambulance Victoria bosses

Ambulance Victoria is under fire again after admitting to a second illegal funeral gathering organised by senior executives during Melbourne’s strict 2021 Covid lockdown.

The latest revelation follows earlier outrage over a sanctioned farewell held in breach of public health rules. The second gathering reportedly took place just weeks later at an inner-city station to honour a former paramedic — while everyday Victorians were barred from farewelling loved ones.

At the time, the state was in one of the world’s longest lockdowns, with funerals limited to just 10 people.

Whistleblowers have accused the agency of trying to cover up both gatherings, which they say were knowingly approved by top management. Senior sources said the problems were part of a broader cultural rot inside the organisation.

One former executive, in a scathing submission to a parliamentary inquiry, said: “There are executives, and staff at the level below, that see several of the executive as dysfunctional and incompetent.”

“Because of the poor-quality leadership many senior staff have taken long term sick leave to avoid working with the current leadership team,” the submission said.

“This is particularly so in operations where staff do not see their executive leader and, some executive direct reports, as competent.

“Senior operations staff are fearful of the consequences of challenging these leaders privately or publicly.”

Interim CEO Andrew Crisp confirmed the second funeral gathering and said, “Members of the executive team involved in organising these events are no longer at Ambulance Victoria and our current leadership team does not support these actions.”

“These events should not have happened, and we regret the impact of these historic events on our people and the broader community.”

The internal investigation into the breach was first referred to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission but later handed back to Ambulance Victoria.