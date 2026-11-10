Full-time | Calgary, Alberta | Field-based

Rebel News is looking for a reporter who would rather chase a story than sit behind a desk.

You'll interview Calgarians on the street, question politicians, cover protests and breaking news, and travel across Alberta to report on the stories that matter to our audience.

This is a hands-on, on-camera reporting job. You'll pitch your own stories, shoot video, ask tough questions and get your reports published, often the same day.

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The job

Most of this job happens out in the field. One morning you might be interviewing commuters at a CTrain station, and that afternoon you're at a minister's press conference. Then a protest breaks out on Saturday and you go cover it.

The work includes:

Streeters. You'll go out and ask Calgarians what they think about the day's news, at City Hall, on Stephen Avenue or wherever people are.

Breaking news, protests and court cases. When something happens, you go, and that includes evenings and weekends.

Scrums with politicians of every party, plus the officials, police chiefs and activists who don't usually get asked hard questions.

Rebel News events. You'll work Rebel News LIVE!, our town halls, screenings and petition drives, interviewing the speakers and the supporters who come out.

Other people's events: party conventions, conferences, town halls, school board meetings, and whatever turns into a story during Stampede.

Shooting your own footage when there's no camera operator with you, and appearing on camera in your reports.

Pitching your own stories every day and seeing them through to publication.

Writing a short article, a web summary and an email to supporters to go with each video.

Daily editorial calls with Rebel reporters across Canada and overseas.

Calgary is your home base, but you'll travel across Alberta, sometimes on short notice.

Who we're looking for

Someone who'd rather be out chasing a story than sitting at a desk, and who doesn't mind being the one reporter in the room asking the awkward question.

You should:

Live in Calgary or nearby, with a valid driver's licence and access to a vehicle.

Know Alberta and Canadian politics well.

Be comfortable walking up to strangers, interviewing public figures and working in crowds that don't like Rebel News.

Be able to shoot usable video on your own with a phone, a microphone and a tripod.

Work fast and get the facts right. You'll be on your own a lot, but you'll talk to the rest of the team every day.

Be willing to appear on camera under your real name.

Journalism, video or digital media experience is an asset. Your demo video will tell us more than your résumé.

About Rebel News

Rebel News has been telling the other side of the story since 2015.

We cover the stories the mainstream media skips, and we question politicians of every party.

We don't take any money from the government. Our reporting is paid for by our viewers and readers.