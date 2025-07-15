Calgary-based firearms manufacturer forced to halt operations after RCMP edict

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how a Calgary-based firearms manufacturer was recently forced to shut down operations after the RCMP classified its R9 Mk1 sporting rifle as prohibited.

The RCMP's Firearms Reference Table (FRT) announced on July 6 that the Sterling Arms R9 MK1 firearm, a semi-automatic nine-millimetre rifle, would be added to its list of prohibited firearms.

Last week, Sterling Arms International operations manager Mike Scott said the company has been forced to halt operations after the sudden government edict, according to reporting from the Calgary Herald.

“We’ve essentially shut down an entire production line, and our business is ground to a halt,” he explained. Scott also noted that he's been forced to lay off several workers over the RCMP's decision.

Sheila questioned the RCMP's thought process behind the prohibition of the firearm after it provided no statistics or reasoning to support the new measure.

"They nuked this guy's business, they nuked the jobs of the people he employed, and they did it without proof. They can't even say, 'look we've got a gazillion amount of killings, of shootings, these kids are being trafficked,' ... they were just like 'you know what, looks sweet, lets ban it,'" she said.

"These people are making rules and turning you into a criminal and you don't even know who they are to hold them to account. It's the worst thing that the RCMP firearms office has this power," Sheila added.

The RCMP stated that it conducted a technical inspection of the newly-created firearm before determining it should be prohibited "according to the relevant sections of the Criminal Code and the regulations," reports the CBC.