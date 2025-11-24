Calgary mayor honours Transgender Day of Remembrance

Jeromy Farkas, Calgary's new mayor, was “joined by some incredible leaders” of from the “transgender community” as he proclaimed the city would honour the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“From its inception in 1999, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been observed to mourn those lives lost because of transphobia and to bring attention to the continued violence, harassment and discrimination endured by the transgender community,” Farkas said in a video message.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey shared their skepticism over the supposedly conservative mayor's decision.

Firstly, David questioned Mayor Farkas' claim that more than 100,000 Canadians — including over 12,000 Albertans and 5,000 Calgarians — identify as transgender or non-binary.

“We have a society now where in certain circles, it's just simply cool to identify as transgender and non-binary,” he said, asserting those individuals aren't transgender or non-binary. “There's no way the population is that infiltrated with transgender, non-binary people.”

Regardless of the numbers, Drea said “nobody is forgetting” about people identifying as transgender, given how prominent a social contagion it has become. But given the Transgender Day of Remembrance is supposed to memorialize those who were killed in anti-trans violence, Drea explained there's more behind the numbers than activists would have the public believe.

“If you actually look into the cases that they're talking about, they're almost all not even Canadian cases,” she explained, referring to data published by groups like Transgender Europe.

“And then the ones that are, there's no evidence it was because” of anti-trans violence, Drea continued. “A prostitute who got killed, is that because they were trans? You just don't know, because, unfortunately, when you're living that lifestyle, it's a very dangerous lifestyle.” She described the memorial list as remembering trans individuals who “died in a horrible way.”

Of the incidents compiled by Transgender Europe, only one occurred in Canada in 2024-25. Kira Salim, 34, a non-binary teacher and counsellor, was one of 11 killed when a vehicle rammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver. There was no reported links anti-trans ideology in the attack.

“When it comes to municipalities, you shovel the snow, you pick up the garbage, you fix the potholes, you make sure there's clean drinking water,” David said. “I'm getting sick and tired of proclamations and foreign flag raisings,” he said, adding his surprise that the Calgary mayor would take this position given his recent opposition to “divisive” foreign flag raisings.

“Can we just ask the mayors in our Dominion to stick to their lane, to do what they're supposed to do? Which is, the management of their city instead of going off the reserve for all these feel-good proclamations.”