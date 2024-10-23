Calls grow for unhinged senator's resignation after latest wild claim
Lidia Thorpe has admitted she deliberately misspoke in her parliamentary oath, claiming she swore allegiance to the Queen’s 'hairs' rather than her 'heirs.'
Notorious Senator Lidia Thorpe says she used a loophole in her parliamentary oath, pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II’s “hairs” rather than her “heirs.”
Thorpe’s comments follow her high-profile confrontation with King Charles III, where she shouted, “You are not our king” in an unhinged display.
Speaking to the ABC, the Indigenous Senator stated she had never sworn allegiance to King Charles because her oath, taken in 2022 when the Queen was still on the throne, was to the monarch’s “hairs,” not “heirs.”
“If you listen close enough,” she explained, “I swore allegiance to the Queen’s hairs. It wasn’t her heirs.”
Thorpe’s original pledge was already controversial. During the ceremony, she raised her fist in a Black Power salute and referred to the Queen as a “coloniser” before being asked to repeat her oath.
While her sarcastic tone suggested she may have said “hairs,” she also signed a written pledge, which clearly referenced “heirs.”
Her recent actions, including the outburst directed at King Charles and Queen Camilla during their visit to Australia, have led to calls for her resignation.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton remarked that someone who opposes the system should consider stepping down, saying, “If you were really about your cause and not yourself, that’s the decision you’d make.”
